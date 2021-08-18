EduMin Cimpeanu says fraud during second Baccalaureate exam to be sanctioned

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Wednesday that the candidates who committed fraud during the Baccalaureate exam were identified, being removed from the exam, and that verifications will be made.

The central press reported that several students were eliminated for "fraud" from the Baccalaureate exam after "copying the topics' answers" from Facebook.

"It is about the Panait Istrati Technological High School of Braila, the Rucareanu Technological High School of Brasov, the High School with a Sports Program from Targu Jiu and the Constantin Brancusi Technological High School of Craiova. It is very clearly about a fraud, which will be sanctioned at the harshest level. Certainly, the students who did not understand that they were not allowed to enter the examination classroom with communication devices will be eliminated from the exam and will be denied participation for two more sessions. (...) I said: the candidates will certainly be removed, they have already been identified and will be eliminated from the exam, and the surveillance staff, we will have to see how they could have prevented these situations from happening, if they could have done something about it and didn't, they too will certainly be sanctioned," the Education minister told private TV broadcaster Digi 24, Agerpres informs.

He said that this is about "5 classrooms" were the "fraud" happened. The minister specified that currently there are actions taking place at the level of each examination center in order to see for certain how many students defrauded the exam.

"The intention to fraud is and has always been a problem. We must harshly sanction these attempts to defraud," Cimpeanu added.