 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EduMin Cimpeanu says fraud during second Baccalaureate exam to be sanctioned

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu Campeanu

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Wednesday that the candidates who committed fraud during the Baccalaureate exam were identified, being removed from the exam, and that verifications will be made.

The central press reported that several students were eliminated for "fraud" from the Baccalaureate exam after "copying the topics' answers" from Facebook.

"It is about the Panait Istrati Technological High School of Braila, the Rucareanu Technological High School of Brasov, the High School with a Sports Program from Targu Jiu and the Constantin Brancusi Technological High School of Craiova. It is very clearly about a fraud, which will be sanctioned at the harshest level. Certainly, the students who did not understand that they were not allowed to enter the examination classroom with communication devices will be eliminated from the exam and will be denied participation for two more sessions. (...) I said: the candidates will certainly be removed, they have already been identified and will be eliminated from the exam, and the surveillance staff, we will have to see how they could have prevented these situations from happening, if they could have done something about it and didn't, they too will certainly be sanctioned," the Education minister told private TV broadcaster Digi 24, Agerpres informs.

He said that this is about "5 classrooms" were the "fraud" happened. The minister specified that currently there are actions taking place at the level of each examination center in order to see for certain how many students defrauded the exam.

"The intention to fraud is and has always been a problem. We must harshly sanction these attempts to defraud," Cimpeanu added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.