EduMin Cimpeanu says students might return to school, physically, in end-May, early-June

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu on Tuesday stated that students might return to school, physically, in end-May, early-June, provided that certain conditions related to the observance of the health protection rules are met, such as the vaccination of the teaching staff, testing with non-invasive tests and a downward trend being recorded in the number of infections with the novel coronavirus, according to AGERPRES.

"Vaccination goes very well. We have 150,000 employees immunised at this point, in education. (...) By the beginning of May we will have an even larger number [number of employees vaccinated - editor's note]. More than half of the employees in education, that is. The Prime Minister undertook to say that he will support the non-invasive testing we've talked about. (...) Which testing will not require medical personnel and it's easily accepted by the parents. It might even be possible for children to test themselves. (...) Observing protection rules, vaccination, testing and a downward trend in infections will allow the Ministry of Education to bring arguments for opening all schools, and not according to the green, red scenarios, for students to learn face to face with their colleagues and teachers. We have this chance that a longer holiday in April might transform into more days at school, physically, at the end of May, beginning of June. Which is a big gain. A huge gain," the Minister of Education told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

Asked if the current scenario is for children to return to school after the holiday all over the country, the Minister said: "Yes, but for this to happen we need to meet the four conditions. We have already met three of them. We are about to have the testing too, we have a promise about that."

He said that the Ministry of Education will insist to have the non-invasive tests used in schools.

Sorin Cimpeanu believes this school year will end "better" than the previous one.

According to him, the competitions for school managers will have to be organised in August, but they could also take place after the start of next school year if the situation won't allow it.