EduMin to allot 150,000,000 RON for Internet-connected devices for pupils in disadvantaged environment

The government has adopted, in its Thursday session, at the proposal of the Ministry of Education and Research, a decision regarding the supplementing of the ministry's budget with the sum of 150 million RON for 2020, which will be used to acquire electronic devices connected to the Internet, destined for pupils in disadvantaged environments.

"We requested the school inspectorates to centralize the situation of pupils that do not have the necessary equipment to participate in online classes, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, in Romania, the estimated number of students who need these electronic devices is 250,000. Once they are acquired, remote learning will be facilitated for children in disadvantaged environments too," said minister Monica Anisie, quoted in a release of the Ministry of Education.

The distribution criteria are established by order of the minister, on the basis of proposals from state pre-university education units.