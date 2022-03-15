EEP's Manfred Weber: We are siding with Ukrainian people, who fights for freedom & democracy

The chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Bucharest on Tuesday, has noticed the efforts made by the Romanian authorities in support of the refugees, adding that the Ukrainian people is fighting for freedom and democracy.

"It's good to see that all European states have shown that they are open and are ready to receive refugees and help them, offering a home during wartime. It is good to see that we have a common vision, on the European side, regarding the unprovoked aggression from Russia and the sanction package. It is clear what is going on. We are siding with the Ukrainian people. They are fighting for freedom and democracy," he said, in a press conference, held together with the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu.

Weber also highlighted the authorities in Chisinau for their efforts in managing the refugee crisis.

"Moldova's contribution in managing the migration crisis represents an extraordinary effort. We respect this greatly. The European Union is fully committed in supporting the authorities in Moldova. We are offering a lot of money - humanitarian aid from refugee funds, and this money is well invested in Moldova. We are proud to have a member of EPP as President of Moldova. Maia Sandu is part of our political family and we are doing all we can to help them stabilize the situation over there. We are also seeing the efforts made by the Romanian Government. So, together, Brussels and Bucharest, we are determined to do all that we can in order to stabilize the situation, in order to help," the EPP leader said.

Florin Citu, the liberal leader, said that discussions were focused on the situation in Ukraine, but also sanctions against Russia, highlighting that "we are both supporting stronger sanctions against Russia".