EFdeN launched first prototype of a sustainable city in Romania, on Friday

EFdeN launched on Friday the first prototype of a sustainable city in Romania, EFdeN Sustainable City, in the 4,000-sqm campus of the Faculty of Facilities Engineering in Bucharest, according to a press release sent.

Over 50% of Romanians live in the 320 municipalities and cities in Romania which, beyond the current challenges, have the potential to become sustainable cities. Globally, in the next 30 years, the urban population will increase by over 2.5 billion inhabitants, a trend that is already forecast in Romania.

In this context, EFdeN presents a pilot project that aims to inspire Romanian cities in developing projects and initiatives to make people's lives better and to encourage more environmentally responsible behavior.

Next year, over 40 points of interest will be designed and implemented in the eight thematic areas of EFdeN Sustainable City.

These are Sustainable Houses: it includes the two solar houses, awarded nationally and internationally, which represented Romania at the 2014 and 2018 editions of the prestigious world Solar Decathlon competition; Energy: an interactive space that promotes both efficient energy consumption and clean energy production, from solar panels, photovoltaic to geothermal pumps and gravity storage; Education: a space for study and experiments and workshops for science, technology, engineering and mathematics; Mobility: includes a multifunctional station for bicycles and electric scooters, electric car charging stations, a smart-bus station. Urban Agriculture: includes a local production of vegetables in indoor greenhouse and outdoor hydroponic greenhouse; Health: chess, basketball, tennis, badminton, but also yoga; Resources: informative and interactive spaces for reduction, reuse and recycling. Art: an exhibition space, sensory installations, sustainable fashion and a stage for plays.

"It is essential to ensure that the cities of the future are sustainable in the context of accelerated urbanization. Innovative solutions are needed for the challenges of the urban environment, and this micro-city of sustainability allows research, testing and promotion of new ideas. We wish EFdeN success in developing all the elements proposed for Sustainable City as soon as possible,', said Alexandra Bocse, State Advisor, Presidential Administration.

EFdeN is a Romanian NGO in the field of sustainability in the built environment, winning over 40 national and international awards for the design and construction of two of the most sustainable houses in the world with which it competed in the most important World Solar Decathlon competition in 2014, in Versailles and 2018, in Dubai, reports agerpres.