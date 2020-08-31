Electoral Authority: 3,449 Romanians from abroad registered so far for parliamentary election

As many as 3,449 Romanian nationals from abroad had registered as of August 31 on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro for the parliamentary election this year, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs on its website.

Of these 2,528 opted for vote by mail, and 921 for vote at the polling station.According to the legislation in force, the registration as a mail-in voter or as a polling station voter started on April 1 and ends 15 days from the starting date of the electoral period.By registering as a voter abroad, the Romanian enfranchised citizens having their domicile or residence abroad request the setting up of a polling station in the state and locality where they intend to cast their ballot.By registering as a mail-in voter, the enfranchised Romanian citizen who lives abroad and holds valid documents of residence from the respective state, requests the mailing of the voting documents to his correspondence address.For this parliamentary election, these persons will be removed from the permanent electoral roll in Romania and entered on the permanent electoral roll from abroad or on the permanent electoral roll for vote by mail.