Electrica Group buys Stanesti Photovolatic Park and enters renewable energy production market

Electrica Furnizare enters the electrical energy production market by acquiring the Stanesti Photovoltaic Park in Giurgiu County, owned by Long Bridge Millenium SRL.According to a press release of Electrica, Electrica Furnizare signed a sales agreement with Raylexo Limited and Long Bridge Management and Administrare SRL.
With an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and a functioning capacity limited at 6.8 MW, the Stanesti Photovoltaic Park is located on a 17.5 ha area and built over October 2012-January 2013, starting with an injection of electrical energy in the network in February 2013.
With a tradition of more than 120 years, Electrica Furnizare, the electrical energy and natural gas supply branch of Electrica Group, offers a number of services to approximately 3.6 million final customers, both as a last resort and on the competitive market. The company is licensed to supply electricity and natural gas throughout the country.
Since July 2014, Electrica has been a company running on majority private capital, listed on the stock exchanges in Bucharest and London.
Electrica is the only Romanian company listed in the field of electricity distribution and supply in Romania.