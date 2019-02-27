Electrica's 2018 consolidated net profit up 34.4 pct YoY

Power supply and distribution company Electrica posted a consolidated net profit of 230 million lei for 2018, up 34.3 pct from the year before, according to preliminary unaudited results as of December 31, 2018 submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The individual net profit reported by the company was 297.973 million lei in 2018, up 15.4 pct YoY, while the net profit per share was 0.88 lei compared to 0.76 lei in 2017.The company's assets are worth 7.529 billion lei, slightly down from 7.617 billion lei in 2017.Electrica's own capital stood at 5.628 billion lei at the end of last year and its debts amounted to 1.9 billion lei.Electrica Group recently announced that it has investments worth an aggregate of 739 million lei planned for this year, 710 million of which assigned for the investment plans of its distribution branches.Electrica Group has more than 3.7 million customers, providing national coverage for electricity supply, maintenance and energy services.Electrica is listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges and is the only Romanian listed power supply and distribution company.