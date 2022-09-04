Eleven of Romania;s 12 entries to compete in European Rowing Under-23 Championships finals

Eleven of Romania's 12 crews lined up for the European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Hazewinkel, Belgium, has managed to advance to their respective finals, thus competing for medals.

Mariana-Laura Dumitru finished in 2nd place in the lightweight women's single sculls (BLW1x) semi-final on Sunday and secured a berth in Final A.

On Saturday, Gheorghe Scripcaru, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Dumitru-Valentin Bucur and Gheorghe Morar won the repechage and advanced to men's quadruple sculls (BM4X) Final A.

Costi-Daniel Neagoe and Ilie Lucian Aparaschivei finished fourth in the men's double sculls (BM2x) repechages, and on Sunday they ranked third in Final B, ending on the 9th position in the general ranking.

Romania will thus compete in the women's coxed four (BW4+), men's coxed four (BM4+), women's four (BW4-), lightweight women's single sculls (BLW1x), men's double sculls (BM2x), men's quadruple sculls (BM4x), women's four (BW4-), men's four(BM4-), women's eight (BW8+), women's double sculls (BW2x), and men's eight (BM8+) finals, told Agerpres.