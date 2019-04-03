 
     
Embassies of 12 states call on Bucharest authorities to avoid changes that would weaken rule of law

The embassies of twelve states that are Romania's international partners and allies, including France, the US and Germany, express concerns about the rule of law in Romania and call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws "to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania's ability to fight crime or corruption".

The joint document, released on the Facebook pages of the embassies of France and Germany, is signed by the following states: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, the US and Sweden.

"We, Romania's international partners and allies, call on all parties involved in drafting emergency government ordinances modifying justice sector laws to avoid changes that would weaken the rule of law and Romania's ability to fight crime or corruption," reads the document.

AGERPRES .

