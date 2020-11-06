Emergency Department head Arafat: Schools to move to online-only learning, nurseries, after schools remain open

Nurseries and after schools remain open, but schools will move to online-only learning under a general order to be issued by the Education Ministry, Secretary of State in the Ministry of the Interior Raed Arafat announced on Friday.

"The possibility is thus created for the Education Ministry to order the suspension of in-person school activities and their continuation in the online system. Nurseries and after schools remain open. Although the National Committee for Emergency Situations had proposed that these facilities too be closed, following discussions on this topic at the government meeting, the decision was made to keep after schools and nurseries open. Otherwise, following the ordinance, the Education Minister will issue the general order for the move of schools to online-only learning," Arafat said.

He explained that the emergency ordinance creates the mechanism by which the Education Minister can issue the order for switching to online education.

"Up until now we had a mechanism for individual schools, where the boards make the findings, the inspectorate and the Public Health Directorate forward to the Committee for Emergency Situations proposals for decisions applicable at local level. Now, as this is about a nationwide decision to switch to online classes, a mechanism is necessary for the Education Minister to issue the relevant order and the ordinance provides the legal basis for this," Arafat added.

The said that the government ordinance also regulates the obligation to work from home, providing for the mandatory organization of home or remote work where possible.

"All public or private institutions shall proceed to an analysis and let activities that can be carried out by telework or work from home to be done this way," Raed Arafat added.