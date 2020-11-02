Emergency management authority notified on evening closure of parks in Bucharest City

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) has decided to notify the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on parks in Bucharest City being closed in the evening, Bucharest Prefect Traian Berbeceanu announced on Monday, arguing that many young people meet in the evening in parks and do not follow the COVID-19 health rules.

He said that this issue was discussed by CMBSU at a meeting on Monday, but this body cannot take such a decision.

"The measure was discussed by the committee, but the city emergency management committee cannot adopt such a measure, as it is a question of presumed limitations of rights and freedoms, and hence the decision to notify the National Emergency Management Committee about the measure, and if is deemed that a certain degree of infection requires such measure not only for Bucharest but nationwide, it will be regulated by government decision," the prefect explained.

According to him, from his talks with public peace and order bodies, it emerged that, after 22:00hrs, many young people meet in parks, where parties take place without the health protection rules being followed.

"From my point of view, personally, from my talks with representatives of public order and peace bodies, after 22:00hrs, when the indoor and outdoor bars and restaurants in Bucharest close, many young people meet in certain areas in parks and leisure areas to throw parties there, in breach of the simplest rules of health protection," said Berbeceanu.