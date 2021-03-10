 
     
Emergency ordinance on short-time working, altered: Employers can reduce work time by 80% at most

Inquam Photos / George Calin
plen camera deputatilor parlament

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the emergency ordinance regarding kurzarbeit (short-time working), which stipulates that employers have the possibility to reduce the working time of employees by at most 80% of the daily, weekly or monthly duration provided in the individual work contract.

The report of the Labor Committee states that it is necessary to extend the measure of reducing the activity from 50% to a maximum of 80%, as it was found that during the state of alert or emergency the activities of economic entities were reduced by more than 50%.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.

