Employers' associations, unions demand gov't to confer with social partners before adopting PNRR

Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations, as reported by AGERPRES.

"Given the importance of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for employees and employers, we ask the future Government not to rush the adoption of this document and to actively involve the social partners and to consult with them for the adoption of a plan as consistent as possible and that includes the need for deep reform of Romanian society. In its final form the PNRR must be an instrument for the future, a strategic document built in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission and structured around several priorities assumed by the entire political class together with the social partners," the said release of employers' associations and trade unions states.

The document is signed by the Concordia Employers' Confederation, the National Trade Union Confederation Cartel Alfa, the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises of Romania, the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), the Employers' Confederation of Industry, Agriculture, Construction and Services of Romania, the National Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Romania - (CNSLR) Fratia, the Confederation of the Union of Employers of Romania - BusinessRomania, the Confederation of Democratic Trade Unions of Romania and Meridian National Trade Union Confederation.

The Employers' associations and trade unions appreciate that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will influence Romania's economic development for the next seven years.

"The desire of the representative social dialogue partners remains the same, the one decided by the Romanian Constitution, namely to be consulted in decision-making, in the elaboration and implementation of public policies, as well as in the elaboration of pieces of legislation. Any decision concerning the future of Romanians, the business environment and the living conditions of workers must be taken only after consulting the social partners, based on objective data. Furthermore, we believe that the time has come for this dialogue to be a substantive one, with partners who are genuinely interested in the opinions and interests of others and who make real efforts to identify appropriate solutions and all parties involved," the release reads.

Moreover, the Employers' associations and trade unions also call on the Government to make the most "efficient and productive" use of all resources available to the Member States, both from the Union budget and from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.