End electricity consumption, up 0.5% in Q1

End electricity consumption in the first three months of 2021 was 14.207 billion kWh, by 0.5% higher than last year, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Public lighting decreased by 11.9%, and household consumption increased by 9.6%. Electricity exports stood at 1.609 billion kWh, down 7.8 million kWh, while the technological consumption in networks and stations was 1.832 billion kWh, up 105.9 million kWh.

The main primary energy resources between January 1 and March 31, 2021 totaled 8.387 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 194,400 toe compared to the same period in 2020.Domestic production amounted to 4.705 million toe, down 281,900 toe, and imports to 3.682 million toe.During this period, electricity resources amounted to 17.649 billion kWh, increasing by 171.5 million kWh, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.Production from thermal power plants was 6.059 billion kWh, down 144.7 million kWh (-2.3%). Production from hydropower plants was 4.514 billion kWh, up 1.080 billion kWh (+31.5%), and that from nuclear power plants was 2.855 billion kWh, down 202.4 million kWh (-6.6%).Production from wind power plants in the first quarter of 2021 stood at 2.02 billion kWh, down 291.5 million kWh from the same period last year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was 294.6 million kWh, decreasing by 37.1 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2020.