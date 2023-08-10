Energy Minister Burduja pays official visit to Washington

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, is paying a visit to Washington in answer to an invitation extended to him by his American counterpart, Jennifer Granholm, to discuss topics related to the strategic joint projects between Romania and the USA in the field of energy, informs a press release of the relevant ministry.

"During the meeting, the two officials address topics related to the joint strategic projects conclude between Romania and the United States of America in the field of energy: from nuclear projects - small modular reactors (SMR) to units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the HVDC project, the direct current cable that will connect southeastern Dobrogea with the western border of Romania, as well as the framework for investments in offshore wind power plants and the exploitation of gas from the Black Sea," reads a press release of the Ministry of Energy sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The meeting in Washington with the US Secretary of Energy is completed by a series of other meetings with officials from the US government departments: Don Graves, the Deputy Secretary of Commerce; Jose Fernandez, Undersecretary for Economy and Energy; Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources; Eliot Kang, US State Department Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security; Yuri Kim, Deputy Secretary, representing the State Department for Europe and Eurasia; and Agnes Dasewicz, operational director of the US government's financial development department.

According to the same source, the two-day visit of Minister Sebastian Burduja in the United States, from August 10 and 11, includes both meetings with White House officials and a first-of-its-kind event at the Atlantic Council Institute. Part of the Minister's delegation to Washington are also His Excellence Andrei Muraru, the Romanian Ambassador to Washington, Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Nuclearelectrica power plant, and experts from the Ministry of Energy and the Romanian Embassy in Washington.