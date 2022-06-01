Energy minister, in Azerbaijan, at Baku Energy Week

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, is in Azerbaijan, to participate in Baku Energy Week, an event that takes place between 1 and 3 June, Agerpres reports.

On Wednesday, the minister attended the official opening of the exhibition "Caspian Oil & Gas" and the forum dedicated by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Alyiev."I am glad to announce that companies from Romania are also present with a stand in the exhibition. Romania and Azerbaijan have a strong and solid relationship, our frequent bilateral contacts stand as proof of this. Diversification of transport and supply routes will be a topic we will debate these days with colleagues and specialists in the field, in order to find solutions to strengthen energy security. Moreover, I had the opportunity today to be the one who signed in the "book of honour" immediately after President Ilham Alyiev," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.