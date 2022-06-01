 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Energy minister, in Azerbaijan, at Baku Energy Week

Reddit
petrol burse

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, is in Azerbaijan, to participate in Baku Energy Week, an event that takes place between 1 and 3 June, Agerpres reports.

On Wednesday, the minister attended the official opening of the exhibition "Caspian Oil & Gas" and the forum dedicated by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Alyiev.

"I am glad to announce that companies from Romania are also present with a stand in the exhibition. Romania and Azerbaijan have a strong and solid relationship, our frequent bilateral contacts stand as proof of this. Diversification of transport and supply routes will be a topic we will debate these days with colleagues and specialists in the field, in order to find solutions to strengthen energy security. Moreover, I had the opportunity today to be the one who signed in the "book of honour" immediately after President Ilham Alyiev," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.