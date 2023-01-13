Energy Minister Popescu: Romania is interested in increasings its renewable energy share in energy mix

Romania is interested in increasing the percentage of renewable energy in the share of the energy mix, including through the production of offshore wind energy, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, said on Friday, during a meeting he had with the head of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Francesco La Camera, told Agerpres.

"Today I also had a working meeting with Francesco La Camera - the head of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), of which our country is a member, on the occasion of my participation in the 13th session of the Assembly. I conveyed that Romania is interested in increasing the percentage of renewable energy in the share of the energy mix, including through the production of offshore wind energy," the Minister of Energy wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, other concerns are related to the regulation and application of innovative solutions for decarbonization and cooling, as well as new technological solutions for transport decarbonization, to be included in the work plan of IRENA.

"And all these solutions should be detailed in workshops to be organized in partnership with IRENA, including in Bucharest, together with international partners and from our region. We also discussed the plans and goals that we committed to reach as a country, to produce and consume as much green energy as possible. The general director of IRENA told me that he supports Romania in this endeavour," Popescu also noted.