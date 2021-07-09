 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Energy Minister: Romania will be able to receive gas from Azerbaijan in July 2022

Guvernul Romaniei
Virgil Popescu

The Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector will be finalized until July 2022, so that gas from Azerbaijan will reach Romania, wrote, on Facebook, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Agerpres informs.

"Today [Friday - e.n.] I had a working meeting with my counterpart from Bulgaria - Energy Minister Andrey Zhivkov, on the sidelines of the participation in the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia. The discussion focused on future actions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, but also the future joint investment projects in the renewable energy domain (hydro and offshore wind), and about increasing interconnection for the transportation of electrical energy," Popescu showed.

He added that he received assurances that the Bulgaria - Greece interconnector will be completed until July 2022, so that the Vertical Corridor becomes operational and Azeri gas and liquefied natural gases in Greek ports may reach the BRHA.

At the end of last year, Azerbaijan started commercial natural gas deliveries towards Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), entering a very profitable energy market which is dominated by Russia.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.