Energy Minister: Romania will be able to receive gas from Azerbaijan in July 2022

The Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector will be finalized until July 2022, so that gas from Azerbaijan will reach Romania, wrote, on Facebook, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Agerpres informs.

"Today [Friday - e.n.] I had a working meeting with my counterpart from Bulgaria - Energy Minister Andrey Zhivkov, on the sidelines of the participation in the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia. The discussion focused on future actions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, but also the future joint investment projects in the renewable energy domain (hydro and offshore wind), and about increasing interconnection for the transportation of electrical energy," Popescu showed.

He added that he received assurances that the Bulgaria - Greece interconnector will be completed until July 2022, so that the Vertical Corridor becomes operational and Azeri gas and liquefied natural gases in Greek ports may reach the BRHA.

At the end of last year, Azerbaijan started commercial natural gas deliveries towards Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), entering a very profitable energy market which is dominated by Russia.