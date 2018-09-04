 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Energy price on stock market reaches highest point of year on Wednesday

bursa-energie-opcom-727x404

The price of energy on the spot market of the OPCOM (Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator) stock exchange registered, on Wednesday, an average of 345 lei / MWh, being the highest daily level registered this year, and also, the highest among the countries with which Romania is coupled, according to the data posted on the stock exchange's website. 


For comparison, in early August, the average price stood at 166 lei / MWh, in July - 170 lei, in June - 258 lei, in May - 112 lei, in April - 63 lei, in March - 221 lei, in February - 215 lei, and in early January - 162 lei / MWh. 

At peak time, namely from 09:00-22:00 hrs, Wednesday's price has an average of 382 lei / MWh, with a maximum of 451 lei / MWh at 20:00 hrs. This hourly value is also the highest recorded this year.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.