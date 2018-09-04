Energy price on stock market reaches highest point of year on Wednesday

The price of energy on the spot market of the OPCOM (Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator) stock exchange registered, on Wednesday, an average of 345 lei / MWh, being the highest daily level registered this year, and also, the highest among the countries with which Romania is coupled, according to the data posted on the stock exchange's website.

For comparison, in early August, the average price stood at 166 lei / MWh, in July - 170 lei, in June - 258 lei, in May - 112 lei, in April - 63 lei, in March - 221 lei, in February - 215 lei, and in early January - 162 lei / MWh.At peak time, namely from 09:00-22:00 hrs, Wednesday's price has an average of 382 lei / MWh, with a maximum of 451 lei / MWh at 20:00 hrs. This hourly value is also the highest recorded this year.