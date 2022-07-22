 
     
Energy spot prices in Romania triples June 2022

bursa-energie-opcom-727x404

The spot electricity prices on the OPCOM energy exchange Day Ahead Market (DAM) averaged 1,138 lei per MWh in June 2022, which is 200% higher than those reported in June 2021 of 378 lei per MWh, according to a monthly report posted on the website of the energy exchange operator.

The total value of trades was 2.5 billion lei in June, a 207% yearly increase.

On the other hand, the volume of deals decreased by 1%, down to 2,153,795 MWh.

DAM's market share was 52% in June, up 2.6%.

As many as 335 participants were reported on the OPCOM spot market, of which 215 were active.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) is a component of the wholesale electricity market on which firm hourly electricity transactions are carried out with delivery on the day following the trading day. AGERPRES

