Energy spot prices in Romania triples June 2022

The spot electricity prices on the OPCOM energy exchange Day Ahead Market (DAM) averaged 1,138 lei per MWh in June 2022, which is 200% higher than those reported in June 2021 of 378 lei per MWh, according to a monthly report posted on the website of the energy exchange operator.

The total value of trades was 2.5 billion lei in June, a 207% yearly increase.

On the other hand, the volume of deals decreased by 1%, down to 2,153,795 MWh.

DAM's market share was 52% in June, up 2.6%.

As many as 335 participants were reported on the OPCOM spot market, of which 215 were active.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) is a component of the wholesale electricity market on which firm hourly electricity transactions are carried out with delivery on the day following the trading day. AGERPRES