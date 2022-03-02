EnerMin Popescu discusses with Azerbaijani President about Europe's gas supply

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu discussed with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in Baku, on Wednesday about cooperation in the field of energy and the supply of Europe with Azerbaijani gas, according to the Romanian minister's post on Facebook.

"Today [Wednesday - ed.n.] I had a discussion with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was emphasized in the discussion that the relations between the two states are based on the principles of strategic partnership and, in this regard, the importance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership was noted. President Aliyev expressed his confidence that my visit will contribute to the expansion of energy cooperation between our countries," Popescu said, Agerpres.ro informs.

The discussion also focused on the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, and the Azerbaijani President emphasized the successful development of these relations and noted that the signing of documents on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and 9 other EU Member States is a good indicator in this regard.

"As a representative of the Government of Romania, I thanked him for his enormous efforts to implement the Southern Gas Corridor and for his significant contribution to the security of Europe's gas supply. I also conveyed that the second phase of the development of the Southern Gas Corridor would be a remarkably valuable contribution to strengthening Europe's energy security. Romania reiterates its intention to include the transport infrastructure provided by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnector and the BRUA gas pipeline in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to the Balkans and Central Europe," the government official went on to say.

Virgil Popescu also conveyed to the Azerbaijani President that he welcomed the expansion of the activity of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in our country and communicated the openness to run joint investment projects in the field of energy both in Romania and in Azerbaijan.