EnerMin: Romania - U.S. energy partnership is strong, working together to strengthen Romania's energy security

Romania's energy partnership with the U.S. is strong and we are working together to strengthen our country's energy security, with an emphasis on the increase and diversification of energy production sources and integration thereof with the new energy system model, says Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, who is in Prague on Monday for bilateral talks with U.S. State Department of Energy officials on the Romania - U.S. partnership in support of the former's civilian nuclear program.

"I am in Prague today where I had a working meeting with David M. Turk, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Group's Partnership for Transatlantic Energy & Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) roundable meeting. We had specific discussions on the directions we are pursuing for the development of Romania's civilian nuclear program, as well as for the diversification of natural gas supply sources. Having also served as Deputy Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, David M. Turk has extensive experience in the field of energy. We share common views on the role of nuclear energy in the decarbonization process, while at the same time ensuring energy security. The Romania - U.S. energy partnership is strong and we are working with our American partners to strengthen our country's energy security, with an emphasis on increasing and diversifying energy production sources and integrating them into the new energy system model so as to cope with the current challenges," the Energy Minister wrote on Facebook, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Tuesday the Minister will attend the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation Nuclear Energy Working Group's roundtable meeting, and on Wednesday he will attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2022 event, together with the Ministers of Economy, Energy and Environment of Germany, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Macedonia, Israel, Cuba and other countries.