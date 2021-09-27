EnerMin: We could discuss about over-taxing energy companies, to cap final consumer's price

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Monday he is willing to consider the option of over-taxing energy companies as a tool to limit the high energy prices for final consumers.

"Today I heard about another type of capping - capping by taxation. It's a discussion that can take place. I'm not an advocate of capping the price of the producer, because that's what staves off investment, but if we're talking about something else, an over-taxation for extra-profits, if we're talking about limiting the price to the end consumer, then we can talk, for sure. We cannot discuss an over-taxation without the involvement of the Finance Ministry, so we know exactly what it relies on, but it is a discussion that deserves to be opened and that deserves to be continued," Virgil Popescu said in Parliament at Government Hour.

On the other hand, regarding the energy transition strategy, the Minister of Energy drew the attention to the fact that the total environmental footprint left by wind and solar energy must be analyzed.AGERPRES