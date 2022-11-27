Enescu Festival shortlisted for International Opera Awards

The George Enescu International Competitive Music Festival has been shortlisted for the International Opera Awards, the festival category.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday at Teatro Real, Madrid, Spain. The 2021 edition of the festival was included on the short list of nominations, along with other "top events in the world of international classical music" such as the Donizetti Festival and the Garsington Opera Festival.

The George Enescu Festival is now competing against the Donizetti Festival (Bergamo), Garsinton Opera, Leipzig Wagner 22 Opera, Santa Fe Opera and Savonlinna Festival, for the award for innovative opera performances, according to agerpres.ro.

"In the 2021 edition, which was led by conductor Vladimir Jurowski as artistic director and Mihai Constantinescu as executive director, all the works at the Enescu Festival were premieres in Romania, and they included multimedia projections, with the performances of some of the most famous artists and international orchestras in the world. The multimedia projections were designed by stage directors such as Carmen Lidia Vidu and Nona Ciobanu. "Te Deum", composed by the famous tenor, composer and conductor Jose Cura, had its world premiere in Romania and marked the anniversary of the 25th edition in the history of the Enescu Festival," according to the organisers.