Enlightenment - Artists United for Peace campaign - projection, Saturday evening, on Bucharest National Theater facade

A video clip containing works done by international visual artists sending a message of solidarity and peace will be projected, on Saturday, on the facade of the Ion Luca Caragiale National Theater, between 20:30 - 23:00 hrs, with the help of iMapp Bucharest.

According to a press release of CREART sent on Friday to AGERPRES, iMapp Bucharest, a New Media Art event in Romania, is supporting the international solidarity campaign Enlightenment - ArtistsUnitedforPeace, carried out following the rapid mobilization, in the space of one week, and the pro bono support of over 35 visual artists and light festivals in the entire world.

The visual artists were invited to create works with a duration of 10-15 seconds, which, united in one video clip, will be projected in various cities around the world, on Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, the campaign will also present a video with drawings made by children in Hungary and Italy, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In this period, more than ever, it is time for love and peace. People need hope, love, encouragement and support. Together, through art, we can connect the entire world and we can support peace. In the worst of times for humanity, art has always fulfilled its same noble purpose: to support unity and emphasize what is best in people," shows the CREART release.

Projections are to take place in over 30 cities around the world in the USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Great Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, Portugal, Czechia, Polan, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Australia, Japan, Canada, Thailand and Romania.