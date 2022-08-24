 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Entrepreneurs can still sign up for Start-Up Nation 2022 programme until Sept. 1

www.aippimm.ro
start-up nation

Entrepreneurs seeking to get up to 200,000 lei in funding have nine more days to sign up, exclusively online, for the Start-Up Nation 2022 programme, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) on Wednesday.

Until the registration deadline, September 1, 2022, at 20:00hrs, applicants with a profile, username and password generated on the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform can fill in, sign electronically, upload and subsequently submit the registration forms.

MAT says that the third edition of the Start-Up Nation programme has two pillars as a first: Start-Up Nation Romania and Start-Up Nation Diaspora. Thus, Romanian entrepreneurs residing in Romania as well as those who have gone abroad and want to return home to invest in a business, have the opportunity to file for funding, told Agerpres.

According to data with the ministry, 6,461 entrepreneurs have so far registered for Pillar I (Start-Up Nation Romania) and 212 for Pillar II (Start-Up Nation Diaspora).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.