EnviMin Barna Tanczos: National home appliances trade-in program starts on May 14

This year's round of the home appliances trade-in program will begin on May 14 with the registration of the applicants and from May 21 they can start purchasing new equipment in exchange of the old items, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos told a press conference today, report agerpres.

"This year's budget is 75 million lei and we expect a very large number of applicants, over 200,000, to register for nine product categories: washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, tumble dryers, air conditioners, TV sets, vacuum cleaners, laptops and tablets. We have changed the energy rating classes, because in Europe these classifications were modified at the end of 2020, making a rescaling of new equipment necessary so as to comply with the requirements and the European Regulation," Tanczos said.

According to the Minister, the amounts offered as rebate vouchers will be as follows: 400 lei for washing machines - labelled at least C, 400 lei for dishwashers - labelled at least D, 400 lei for air conditioners rated at least A ++, 400 lei for fridge-freezer units, refrigeration containers, freezers - labelled at least E, 400 lei for TVs labelled at least E, 400 lei for tumble dryers labelled at least A ++, 200 lei for vacuum cleaners with an annual energy consumption of at least 400 kWh, 500 lei for laptops and 300 lei for tablets.The "Cash for home appliances" program was canceled in 2020 due to issues related to the application's cyber security.