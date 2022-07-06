EnviMin Tanczos: Danube level, above minimum ensuring operation of Cernavoda power plant, there is no danger

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry, Barna Tanczos, declared on Wednesday that there is currently no risk regarding the operation of Cernavoda power plant, in the context of the drought and the Danube's decreased level.

"At the moment there is no danger, we are way above the minimum flow, which last time, in 2003, stopped the Cernavoda power plant. As a water level we are 0.99 meters above the minimum level which needs to be ensured for the plant's functioning. There is no danger at the moment, (...) nor in the following period, because the flow is stabilized somewhere around 3 cubic meters per second, way above the level where we would announce any sort of preventive measure or restriction measure," Barna Tanczos explained, after the Government sitting.He said that there are no issues in large cities, given that the 40 reservoirs of strategic reserves are in "good shape"."The 40 reservoirs, representing the strategic reserve, are in good shape, with a sufficient water level to ensure medium-term water supply for these cities. Where the systems are based on drilled wells, in the event in which there is a significant decrease in the quantity of water used for irrigation, it will return to a normal situation. The flow of these wells is constant, the problem was at the other end, the exaggerated increase and that is why we are making an appeal to reduce these practices or eliminating this practice of using drinking water for irrigations, at least during this period. There are currently no problems in the big cities, especially those that are supplied by lakes, from large captures, there are no risks there," the Minister explained.Barna Tanczos highlighted that the call is aimed at the use of drinking water that enters the household through a treatment, collection and supply system for an agricultural purposes.