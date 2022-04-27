EnviMin Tanczos: 'In terms of waste, PNRR can help close infringement proceedings'

The money allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the environmental component will contribute to the closure of the infringement procedures that Romania has, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Tanczos Barna announced on Wednesday.

"In terms of waste, in principle, yes, the money from the PNRR will contribute if we build those voluntary agreement centers or digitized smart islands tanks to which we will increase the degree of collection and increase the degree of selective collection. This is one of the thorny issues and can only be solved by building infrastructure. From this point of view, in terms of waste, the PNRR can certainly contribute to the closure of some infringement procedures," the Minister of Environment specified, at a debate within the Committee for the Environment and Ecological Balance of the Chamber of Deputies.

With regard to the forestry sector, the Environment minister stated that he will contribute "without a doubt" to the digitalization component of SUMAL 2.0.

"As for the forests, the digitalization component contributes without a doubt to this and the development of these systems on SUMAL 2 represents Romania's commitment to the European Commission, a commitment of mine to Commissioner Sinkevicius [European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius ed.n.], so that systems can be connected to cameras, satellite imagery and we can increase the monitoring degree and we can reduce crime," he added, Agerpres.ro informs.

Moreover, as concerns the water component, the Minister of Environment pointed out that localities with more than 10,000 inhabitants already have infringement proceedings due to the low degree of connection and on the problems of wastewater management.

"Here, the component managed by AFM [the Administration of the Environment Fund] helps reduce the risk of infringement, and small towns, which have not been funded so far, benefit for the first time from targeted funding, those with less than 2,000 equivalent inhabitants, and there we can prevent a infringement on the lack of wastewater management infrastructure," concluded the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna.

The Committee for the Environment and Ecological Balance of the Chamber of Deputies held a debate on Wednesday at the Palace of the Parliament on the topic "Environmental priorities established by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)".