EnviMin: We must avoid taking measures that provoke tragedies similar to Chernobyl

Commemorating Chernobyl tragedy forces us to be responsible and reminds us of the way in which a few wrong decisions affected day-to-day life of people on an entire continent, said the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, in a message posted on his Facebook page, on the occasion of International Chernobyl Remembrance Day.

"Exactly 36 years ago there was the largest nuclear disaster in human history, during peace time, the explosion in Chernobyl. The zone, which is still closed to this day, must be treated with care and caution. This commemoration forces us to be responsible and reminds us of the way in which a few wrong decisions affected the day-to-day life of people on an entire continent. It is our duty, of all decision makers, to avoid taking measures that provoke similar tragedies. The lessons in Chernobyl should be mandatory for all of us, just like the tragedies in Mayak (Russia) and Fukushima (Japan). I have faith that humanity has learned much from the Chernobyl case, and, in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which is increasingly becoming a nuclear threat, no decisions will be made to lead to the destruction of humanity," Barna Tanczos wrote.He highlighted that a sustainable future consists in building renewable energy systems.AGERPRES