EnvinMin Gratiela Gavrilescu: 'State aid scheme for economic operators investing in recycling to be launched in June'

Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu on Monday announced in Bistrita that in mid-June a state aid scheme will be launched for economic operators investing in recycling.

"Around June 15 we will launch a state aid scheme, which the Ministry of Environment, through the Environment Fund Administration, will launch for all economic operators wanting to invest in the recycling field and to upgrade their technological installations by accessing the Environment Fund," said the Minister.

According to Gratiela Gavrilescu, the maximum amount to be accessed by one economic operator is 5 million lei.

The Minister of Environment said this year a special attention will be paid to the recycling industry in Romania.

"2019 will be the year in which the recycling industry in Romania speeds up, so that we will be able to recycle everything that we produce, be it packaging waste, municipal waste or other types of waste," said Gavrilescu.

She also added that the authorities are seeking to create the guarantee refund system for PET plastic bottles, as well as for recycling glass, under OUG 74/2018, for a better management of the packaging waste.

AGERPRES