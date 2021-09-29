Environment Minister approves shooting of five brown bears in Arges, Mures and Suceava counties

Several brown bears from hunting areas in Arges, Mures and Suceava counties will be shot, by orders of the minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests.

According to the minister's orders, the harvesting of bears by the "stakeout" method is done by derogation from the provisions of art. 33 paragraph (1) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 57/2007 on the regime of protected natural areas, conservation of natural habitats, wild flora and fauna.

"The derogation shall be established for 20 days from the date of entry into force of this order," reads each of the five normative acts signed by Secretary of State Robert-Eugen Szep, Agerpres informs.

The specimen of the brown bear species will be harvested only after it has been identified and carefully monitored, the task falling to the administrator of the hunting fund on which the animal to be shot is located.