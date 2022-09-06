Environment Minister asks Blue Air to resume flights

Blue Air's decision to suspend flights is unjustified, and I request the company to immediately resume all flights and honour its obligations to travelers, Minister of the Environment Tanczos Barna said on Tuesday.

He emphasised that Blue Air has the obligation to pay this debt to the budget of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM), because it did not purchase and return greenhouse gas certificates, an obligation respected by the other airlines.

"This situation was reached due to the fact that Blue Air did not comply with the law. I emphasise once again that this accounts seizure in no way justifies the immediate suspension of all flights. The Ministry of Transport, through the license it issued, never conditioned the activity of this company in this way and never gave them the right to make such a suspension of all flights. I request the Blue Air company to immediately approach the AFM and legally solve this dispute and I also request them to resume immediately all flights and to honour their obligations to travelers," reiterated Tanczos Barna, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that he had a discussion with Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos regarding the situation created following the suspension of Blue Air flights.

"I spoke with Minister Barna, because the seizure was made by the AFM and he is going to have a discussion with those who made this decision and unblock the situation because we cannot let the Romanians wait in the airports from which they were going to come to the country. It's about 3,000 Romanians," he said, before participating in the "Romania of the Future" event organised at the Polytechnic University.

Asked if there will be consequences, he replied: "I spoke with the minister, as I said, and we are going to analyse and make a decision."

Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company announced in a press release.

According to the representatives of the air operator, the suspension of flights was determined by the fact that, due to the seizure of all the company's accounts by the Ministry of the Environment, Blue Air is unable to pay the current costs, necessary for the operation of daily flights.