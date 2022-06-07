Environment Minister meets IMF delegation

At the time they are implemented, the extension of the European Carbon Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the green transition must take into account the starting point of each state, making sure that the population vulnerable to economic effects is protected, said Environment Minister Tanczos Barna as he met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the International Monetary Fund delegation led by head of mission for Romania and Serbia Jan Kees Martijn, Agerpres reports.

"Today I received the visit of the IMF delegation headed by Mr. Jan Kees Martijn. I presented them Romania's environmental progress: the cut of emissions and plans to adjust to climate change. Amid the Ukraine war, questions focused on the efficiency of the energy sector and plans to increase the share of renewable energy," the Environment Minister wrote on Facebook.During the meeting, he affirmed the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the implementation of the Glasgow Agreement and EU policies as priorities for Romania."It is a difficult process that requires a coordinated effort by the responsible ministries. Through the NRRP, the Environment Ministry finances the modernization of water management, waste management and biodiversity conservation. Also, through the programs financed from the Environment Fund, we support the local authorities and the population with turning buildings energy efficient, purchasing photovoltaic systems, renewing the car fleet and purchasing electric cars and the construction of charging stations. I pointed out that at the moment of their implementation, the extension of the EU ETS scheme and the green transition should take into account each state's departure point, making sure that we protect the population vulnerable to economic effects," Tanczos Barna said.An IMF delegation is in Bucharest between May 30 and June 10, 2022 for the regular meeting with the Romanian authorities, as part of the monitoring procedure.