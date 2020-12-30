Environment Ministry reviews intervention procedure in case of increased concentrations of air pollutants

The Environment Minister Barna Tanczos asked on Wednesday the National Environmental Protection Agency, as a result of the pollution episodes from the last days in Bucharest, to support the activity in the field with the mobile laboratories for measuring the concentrations in each representative area where increases are recorded.

According to a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) is reviewing the intervention procedure in case of increased concentrations of air pollutants in the capital city and in the rest of the country.

"Following the episodes of the last days regarding the increases in PM 10 concentrations in Bucharest, in certain hourly intervals or even exceeding the daily average for this pollutant, the Environment, Waters and Forestry Minister Barna Tanczos convened today a meeting with the institutions subordinated to the Environment, Waters and Forestry Ministry with attributions for monitoring and control of the air pollution sources in Bucharest", the release mentions.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the National Agency for Environmental Protection and the Agency for Environmental Protection of Bucharest, the National Environmental Guard, the National Meteorological Administration, as well as the relevant technical directorate of the ministry.

During the meeting, the minister ordered the emergency review of the intervention plan in such situations, with clear responsibilities for each subordinate institution.

"When we talk about air pollution we have a double mission: on the one hand to monitor the air quality in Bucharest and in the country and to detect in real time any trend of increasing pollutants and, on the other hand, to identify the potential source of pollution which leads to these increases, in order to be able to warn and control the polluter in real time", said Barna Tanczos.

The environment minister emphasized that, in order to reduce the number of days or time intervals with exceeded concentrations, the monitoring and warning system for those responsible for pollution must operate promptly and efficiently.