All tickets for individuals available in "Rabla Plus" [programme aimed at boosting sales of electric cars] were finished four months into the programme and as such the budget will be supplemented starting Monday, 15 July, with the sum of 15 million lei, the Ministry of Environment announced in a press release issued for AGERPRES on Friday.

"The Government's decision to turn Romania into a landmark of eco-mobility has proved to be a winning one. As a first, just four months after launch, the budget for the Rabla Plus programme for individuals was fully finished, with 334 reservations. This is encouraging, especially in the context of discussions on reducing emissions and improving the air quality that we had yesterday and today at the Council of Environment Ministers in Helsinki. These desiderata were among the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, and that our country delivers concrete results. And because the Romanians' appetite for clean cars is on the increase, we decided to supplement the Rabla Plus budget for individuals by 15 million lei, starting with Monday. We want this new allocation to be consumed by the end of the year," said Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu.According to the relevant ministry, within the "Rabla Plus" programme, Romanians can benefit from an eco-ticket of 45,000 lei, but not more than 50pct of the price of a new, solely electric car.In the case of purchasing a new, electric, plug-in vehicle with an external power supply, the buyer can receive 20,000 lei, but not more than 50pct of the car's commercial price. This type of hybrid vehicle must generate a CO2 emissions of less than 50 g / km (maximum 70 g CO2 / km, according to the WLTP standard).Accessing the programme is not conditional on the scrapping of a used car, but the scrapping premium offered under the "Rabla Classic" program can be combined with the eco-ticket provided by the "Rabla Plus" extension.If the applicant scraps a car older than eight years and decides to purchase a new electric car, he/she receives both the scrapping premium of 6,500 lei and the eco-ticket of 45,000 lei.At the same time, in the case of purchasing a hybrid electric plug-in vehicle, the buyer will receive both the scrapping premium of 6,500 lei and the eco-ticket amounting to 20,000 lei.