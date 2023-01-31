EnvMin Barna: Scrapping premium for Rabla Clasic programme to grow by 15pct

The scrapping premium for the 'Rabla Clasic' programme [the government's car scrappage scheme - editor's note] will increase by 15pct in 2023, Minister of the Environment, Tanczos Barna, informs on Tuesday, while also specifying that the budget allocated to the programme for the purchase of electric cars will also be increased for this year, told Agerpres.

At the beginning of last Wednesday's meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the minister to prepare a briefing about these programmes for next week's meeting.

"Yes, Mr. Prime Minister, as you ordered, we have started the preparation of the 'Rabla Clasic,' 'Rabla Plus' and 'Rabla Local' programmes. Within the 'Rabla classic' scheme, which offers that bonus for scrapping old cars and the possibility of buying classic new cars, with classic engines, we have the budget to ensure a 15pct increase in the scrapping premium, as you also discussed at 'Dacia,' on the occasion of the visit you paid to the car plant. We have the necessary budget to provide this increased support in 2023," explained Tanczos Barna.

At the same time, he added, the budget for the purchase of electric cars will also be increased.

The minister emphasized the positive developments on the car market in Romania last year.

"The number of new registered cars has increased, the number of registered electric cars has also increased exponentially thanks to the programmes run by the Environment Fund Administration. The number of second-hand cars has decreased for the first time in many years. So, the car fleet in Romania is getting younger and we could say that at the end of 2023 we are including the obligation provided in the PNRR [National Resilience and Recovery Plan - editor's note] too. We have assumed that we will remove more than 250,000 old cars from circulation. I think that at the end of 2023 the target for '26 will already be reached," explains the Minister of the Environment.