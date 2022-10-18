EP adopts resolution supporting accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen area

The European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, adopted on Tuesday a non-legislative resolution requesting the EU Council to adopt a positive decision regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres.

The resolution, adopted with 547 votes in favor, 49 votes against and 43 abstentions, urges the Council to take all the necessary measures to adopt its decision on the full application of the provisions of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria and Romania until the end of 2022, thus ensuring elimination of controls on persons at all internal borders for both states by early 2023.

The European Parliament "recalls that all the necessary conditions for the full application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria were already fulfilled by both member states in 2011", the resolution says.