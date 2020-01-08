EP President Sassoli: EP supports Romania's accession to Schengen wholeheartedly

The European Parliament supports wholeheartedly Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, according to the President of this forum, David Sassoli, who also added that Romania's and EP's interests are mostly the same, at a joint press conference with the PM of Romania, Ludovic Orban.

He went on to say that both Romania and the EP must continue to make efforts to strengthen EU's capacity to harmonize its own and the national interests, while the European Parliament and Romania's interests are mostly the same. As he said that the Romanian PM's visit to Brussels represents only the beginning of a new collaboration, the two officials continued to discuss topical issues on the European agenda, the multiannual budget of the EU, in relation to which they showed much convergence of opinions and also about the need to capitalize on the Green Deal at European level based on common criteria. In his opinion, nobody should be left behind in implementing the Deal, which should be an opportunity for development, economic growth and the creation of new jobs. He also brought to mind that the European Parliament adopted a standpoint on Schengen long ago and that this forum supports Romania's accession to Schengen wholeheartedly.The EP President also mentioned that Orban invited him to Romania and that he hoped to be able to pay the visit in 2020.