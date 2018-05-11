EU-Afghanistan Cooperation Agreement on Partnership and Development, up for ratification in Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed a decree on putting up for ratification by Romania's Parliament of a Cooperation Agreement on Partnership and Development between the European Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, on the other hand.

The document was signed in Munich on 18 February 2017. The objective of this partnership is to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with a view, among other things, to strengthening the EU-Afghan political dialogue and co-operation in support of their common interests, including positions in regional and international organisations, and to fostering dialogue and co-operation in a series of specific sectors of mutual interest."The agreement will form the basis for developing a mutually beneficial relationship in a growing range of areas such as the rule of law, health, rural development, education, science and technology, as well as actions to combat corruption, money laundering, terrorism financing, organised crime and narcotics, and co-operation in the area of migration, which will allow the EU and Afghanistan to tackle global challenges such as nuclear safety, non-proliferation and climate change together," reads the Romanian Government's explanatory memorandum.