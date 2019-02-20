EU Council confirms agreement on modifications to Visa Code

The ambassadors to the European Union on Wednesday confirmed, on behalf of the Council, the informal agreement reached between the representatives of the European Parliament and the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU on the proposal to amend the Visa Code "to improve the conditions of the people traveling for legitimate purposes and to increase the tools available to tackle the challenges posed by illegal migration."

According to the website romania2019.eu, the new regulations will provide faster and clearer procedures for the people traveling for legitimate purposes.

The respective rules will enable submission of applications up to 6 months before the trip and at least 15 days prior to the trip; they provide for the possibility to complete and electronically sign the application form; they introduce a harmonized approach to issuing multiple-entry visas for regular travelers and a positive visa history for a period that gradually increase from 1 to 5 years.

In order for the member states to better cover the costs of processing visa applications, without discouraging visa applicants, the tax will increase to 80 euro, the quoted source shows.

At the same time, the Regulation should also contribute to improving cooperation with third countries on readmission, by introducing a new mechanism for the use of visa policy as a lever.

Under this mechanism, the Commission will periodically review third-country readmission cooperation. If a country does not show cooperation, the Commission will propose that the Council adopt an implementing decision to apply specific restrictive visa-related measures for their processing and, where appropriate, related taxes.

On the other hand, if a country is considered to cooperate regarding the readmission, the EC may propose to the Council to adopt an implementing decision providing for a reduction in visa fees, a reduction in the period necessary to decide on the readmission visa applications or an increase in the validity period of multiple-entry visas. The implementing decision will be valid for a maximum of one year and may be renewed.

The Visa Code took effect in 2010. It includes the rules on processing applications and issuing short-stay visas for EU territory (visas for stays not exceeding 90 days in any given period of 180 days).