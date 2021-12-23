EUR 5.3 million record compensation paid for accident caused by Romanian driver abroad

The Romanian Motor Insurers' Bureau (BAAR) has paid the highest foreign compensation in its history, of over EUR 5.3 million, as a consequence of a road accident that occurred in 2018 in France by a Romanian driver who was driving a tractor-semi-trailer unit, insured by mandatory liability insurance (RCA) / Green Card at City Insurance company, according to a press release issued on Thursday to AGERPRES.

"It is about over EUR 5.3 million, of which most of them represent compensations for hospitalization expenses, income losses, medical assistance, housing adaptation, etc. to which is added a remaining damage reserve of EUR 4.5 million, so that the final compensation will amount to approximately EUR 9.8 - 10 million. Also in this case, before withdrawing the operating authorization, City Insurance had also paid compensation in the total amount of EUR 207,000," the source said.

According to the result of the investigation started by the police, the driver of the tractor unit and the semi-trailer was driving at a speed above the maximum permissible limit for that stretch of road (89 km/h instead of 70 km/h).

According to the source, the accident resulted in serious bodily injury to two women, as well as with the total damage to the car that was moving regularly. Following the impact, one of the women was diagnosed with tetraplegia at the neurological level C4 and 85 pct degree of disability, while the second suffered multiple body injuries.

BAAR's representatives claim that the guilt was established by the documentation issued by the French authorities, and the claims for compensation paid by BAAR were settled amicably. We mention that, unlike other countries, the French legislation does not provide for limits of liability to the insurance of civil liability in respect of motor vehicles (RCA) for bodily injury, the liability being unlimited.

"In this context, it should be stressed that BAAR, as a national office and in accordance with the General Regulation of the Council of Bureaux, a document governing the functioning of the Green Card System, has taken over the obligation to pay compensation for accidents caused abroad by vehicles registered in Romania insured by the RCA / Green Card of City Insurance," it is also specified in the press release.

The Romanian Motor Insurers' Bureau (BAAR) is a professional association that has as members all the insurance companies authorized to practice, on the territory of Romania, the compulsory insurance of civil liability in the car for damages caused to third parties by vehicle accidents and trams (RCA).