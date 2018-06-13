Euro trades at 4.6647 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66471 US dollar USD 3.97011 Swiss franc CHF 4.01831 British pound GBP 5.2936100 Japanese yen JPY 3.58891 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23611 Russian rouble RUB 0.06301 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84791 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61991 gram of gold XAU 165.21391 SDR XDR 5.6292The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.