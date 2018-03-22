Euro trades at 4.6651 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66511 US dollar USD 3.78411 Swiss franc CHF 3.99361 British pound GBP 5.3315100 Japanese yen JPY 3.60491 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22861 Russian rouble RUB 0.06621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.95221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59841 gram of gold XAU 163.32021 SDR XDR 5.5080The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES.