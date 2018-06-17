Euro trades at 4.6662 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66621 US dollar USD 4.02401 Swiss franc CHF 4.03601 British pound GBP 5.3310100 Japanese yen JPY 3.63861 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24001 Russian rouble RUB 0.06361 new Turkish lira TRY 0.85181 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62491 gram of gold XAU 165.67501 SDR XDR 5.6755The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.