Euro trades at 4.6663 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66631 US dollar USD 4.04201 Swiss franc CHF 4.05781 British pound GBP 5.3256100 Japanese yen JPY 3.67931 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23871 Russian rouble RUB 0.06301 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84691 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62441 gram of gold XAU 166.27491 SDR XDR 5.6898The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.