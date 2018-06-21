Euro trades at 4.6686 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66861 US dollar USD 4.00261 Swiss franc CHF 4.04611 British pound GBP 5.3249100 Japanese yen JPY 3.63431 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23911 Russian rouble RUB 0.06351 new Turkish lira TRY 0.84881 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61621 gram of gold XAU 163.39621 SDR XDR 5.6540The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.