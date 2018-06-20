Euro trades at 4.6695 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66951 US dollar USD 4.05181 Swiss franc CHF 4.06271 British pound GBP 5.3144100 Japanese yen JPY 3.66901 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23921 Russian rouble RUB 0.06351 new Turkish lira TRY 0.85091 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62331 gram of gold XAU 164.61601 SDR XDR 5.6935The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.