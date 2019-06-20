Euro trades at 4.7287 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72871 US dollar USD 4.18341 Swiss franc CHF 4.23971 British pound GBP 5.3209100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23181 Russian rouble RUB 0.06611 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72791 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61061 gram of gold XAU 185.94711 SDR XDR 5.8058The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.